Liam Reid was Davina Murray’s client at the time she smuggled in the contraband.

They later got married in a chapel at Paremoremo Prison in June 2017.

Davina Reid has been trying to be reinstated on the roll of barristers and solicitors since 2023.

After a tribunal refused her, she appealed to the High Court in August that year and was again turned down.

The Court of Appeal declined to hear her case, so she applied for leave to appeal directly to the Supreme Court.

Today, the Supreme Court, the country’s final court of appeal, released its decision in which it turned her down.

Reid, who once claimed there was prejudice against “any lawyer who is of Māori descent” had wanted to advance arguments in relation to te Tiriti o Waitangi and Māori tikanga in her case.

She also claimed that a “substantial miscarriage of justice” had occurred, because she had been discriminated against.

But the Supreme Court said her appeal was not an “appropriate vehicle” to consider tikanga issues, nor did it see any appearance of a miscarriage of justice.

“We are not therefore satisfied that it is necessary in the interests of justice for this court to hear and determine the proposed appeal,” the decision stated.

The courts have previously been told that Davina Reid has an unwavering belief that Liam Reid is innocent.

