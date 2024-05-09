These magnificent 21 2.5 year heifers, vetted in calf from Puketia Station P/S, at Te Wera, fetched the top price of $1680 on Tuesday. A second cut of 10 sold for $1460. Photo / Trevor Brown

About 1000 cattle were sold at the monthly Cattle Fair at Matawhero on Tuesday, described by commentators as a sound sale for both vendors and buyers.

Buyers from outside the district were present, some using the Bidr platform.

Demand was strong for the in-calf cows and heifers, most purchased by local farmers, to clean up rank pastures before calving.

There were few large lines of younger cattle, but most were showing good condition and all were sold.

Prices paid rose slightly on the April Fair.

Puketia Station P/S, at Te Wera, received the best price of $1680 for 21, vetted in calf, 2.5 year heifers, weighing 552 kgs.

Ingleby NZ LP - Matahiia were paid $1360 for 9 mixed age, vetted in calf cows, weighing 637 kgs.

Rimunui Station received $1390 for their top pen of 30 - 1.5 year steers, weighing 418 kgs.

The weaner cattle were in demand, Papuni Station selling 15 steers, weighing 259 kgs for $1020. D Swann offered a pen of 10 weaner bulls, weighing 293 kgs and was paid $1000.

Prices per kg: VIC 2.5 yr heifers: $3.47 - $3.04; VIC MA cows: $2.25 - $2.04; 1.5 yr steers: $3.33 - $3.15; weaner steers: $4.27 - $3.14; weaner heifers: $3.31 - $2.15; 1.5 yr bulls: $4.54 - $2.83; weaner bulls: $3.76 - $3.41.

Best prices: VIC 2.5 yr heifers: Puketia Station P/S, 21, $1680, 10, $1460; Waitangi Terrace Station, 12, $1580, 27, $1500. VIC MA cows: Ingleby NZ LP - Matahiia, 9. $1360, 4, $1110; Puketia Station P/S, 30 - 8 yr, $1255, 22 - 4-7 yr, $1250; Eastland Farms Ltd - Strathblane, 18, $1200, 10, $1070; Waitangi Terrace Station, 41, $1180; Matuku Trust, 12, $1030, 19, $800.

1.5 yr steers: M Paenga, 8, $1470; Omaha Farm, 4, $1370; Rimunui Station, 30, $1390, 10, $1275.

Weaner steers: Papuni Station, 15, $1020, 32, $910, 25, $810, 10 $730; K&M Contractors, 9, $900, 21, $885, 12, $460, 9, $450.

Weaner heifers: Matuku Trust, 12, $680, 24, $590, 9, $400; K&M Contractors, 8, $660, 16, $560, 17, $445, 15, $365; Haha Station, 29, $650, 19, $560; S August, 7, $600; M Fleming, 5, $600.

1.5 yr bulls: Matuku Trust, 8, $1660, 6, $1320.

Weaner bulls: Holmdale Farm - McBreen, 4, $1130, 7, $955; D Swann, 10, $1000, 8, $790; K Baldwin, 3, $1000, 4, $720.



