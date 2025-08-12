Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Stricter sale regulations needed as alcohol harm costs soar - Editorial

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

The Government has done a U-turn on reducing off-licence trading hours. Photo / Alcohol Healthwatch

The Government has done a U-turn on reducing off-licence trading hours. Photo / Alcohol Healthwatch

Editorial
  • Alcohol-related harm in New Zealand costs an estimated $9.1 billion annually.
  • The Salvation Army urges the Government to reduce off-licence hours to combat alcohol-related violence and crime.
  • Planned reforms to the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act have shifted focus to reducing regulatory burdens.

It’s time for the Government to step up on booze.

Alcohol is destroying people’s lives through health issues, violence, crime and accidents.

This week the Salvation Army called for the Government to tighten up on the hours bottle stores and supermarkets can sell alcohol, with the organisation saying

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save