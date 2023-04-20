Stricter noise controls for Hauraki Gulf helipad users

Waiheke Island. Photo / RNZ / Marika Khabazi

By RNZ

Auckland Council planners have moved to enact stricter noise controls on helicopters using helipads on the Hauraki Gulf islands.

Waiheke and Aotea Great Barrier islanders have been agitating for tighter controls as helipads have proliferated.

The move follows a council vote last month that does away with a three-day rolling average of noise.

It instead imposes a 50-decibel limit at the next nearest property’s boundary.

A council report said this “makes it more difficult for helicopter applications to meet noise limitations set for restricted discretionary activities”.

It would add about 50 metres to a helipad’s setback, depending on the type of chopper, its flight path and topography.

The new rule also states the council must assess the tourism benefits that might accrue from a proposed helipad.

- RNZ