Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Stricter noise controls for Hauraki Gulf helipad users

RNZ
Quick Read
Waiheke Island. Photo / RNZ / Marika Khabazi

Waiheke Island. Photo / RNZ / Marika Khabazi

By RNZ

Auckland Council planners have moved to enact stricter noise controls on helicopters using helipads on the Hauraki Gulf islands.

Waiheke and Aotea Great Barrier islanders have been agitating for tighter controls as helipads have proliferated.

The move follows a council vote last month that does away with a three-day rolling average of noise.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

It instead imposes a 50-decibel limit at the next nearest property’s boundary.

A council report said this “makes it more difficult for helicopter applications to meet noise limitations set for restricted discretionary activities”.

Read More

It would add about 50 metres to a helipad’s setback, depending on the type of chopper, its flight path and topography.

The new rule also states the council must assess the tourism benefits that might accrue from a proposed helipad.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

- RNZ

Latest from New Zealand