After recovering from his injuries in a hit-and-run in October, Mr T is finally back busking on the streets on his new mobility scooter. Video / Michael Cunningham

After falling victim to an alleged hit-and-run crash that left him badly injured, Whangārei’s beloved Mr T is back busking on his newly donated mobility scooter.

On October 15, Te Wairongoa Paniona - nicknamed Mr T - was on his way home along Cairnfield Rd on his mobility scooter when a vehicle crashed into him from behind and left him with serious injuries. The driver then fled.

A Givealittle page was set up for him to help buy him a new ride and get him back on his feet.

Paniona, who turned 65 on Friday, had tears of happiness roll down his cheeks as his well-wishers gathered at the Grand hotel and presented him with his brand-new mobility scooter to celebrate both his recovery and birthday.

“I just want to thank everyone who has supported me with their contributions and prayers for my wellbeing. And a big shout-out to those emergency services who helped me after the crash.”

On the fateful day, he vaguely remembers feeling a heavy hit from behind before being thrown out of his scooter and getting knocked out.

“The next thing I know is that I’m being treated by some medical staff in an ambulance who were taking me to the Whangārei Hospital.”

Paniona said he was immediately admitted to the Intensive Care Unit due to the nature of his injuries.

Medical assessments showed that he had suffered a total of eight broken ribs, an “out of place” pelvis and a “split muscle” on his right thigh.

When he got a bit better, he was transferred to another ward where he kept both hospital staff and patients entertained with his vocal melody.

“They didn’t want me to leave,” Paniona said with a smile.

The busker said he has been singing for as long as he can remember.

During his days of youth, he and his seven siblings formed Southbound – a music band.

Whangārei busker Mr T says he's overwhelmed with the support he has received after he fell victim to an alleged hit-and-run crash in October. Photo / Michael Cunningham

His talent as a rhythm guitarist soon earned him a chance to perform with the iconic musician Prince Tui Teka, a memory he relishes even today.

“Shortly after that, I continued freelancing with other bands until I started busking about seven years from now.

“I still remember the council asking me whether I was any good when I requested them for a permit. And I smiled back and told them that I would let the people decide.”

At first, Paniona was permitted to only busk three days a week as a trial. But when his music began to reel in more listeners, he was given the good news.

“The people had spoken, and their verdict was that I could perform every day to my heart’s content.”

On his birthday, he recalled several children and their parents who had come up to him and told him how they missed his music while he was in the hospital.

“That ... made me cry,” said a teary-eyed Paniona.

While his injuries have healed up, the trip to the hospital which lasted about three and half weeks had a grim revelation.

“The doctors said they found a bit of cancer in me. And that they are going to keep an eye on that. But that’s not going to keep me from what I love to do.”

