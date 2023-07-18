Barrie Smith is this year's recipient of an Outstanding Citizen Award. Photo / Ilona Hanne

From sports to schools and churches to clubs, this year’s six citizens award recipients have freely given their time, commitment and skill to their community, says Stratford District Mayor Neil Volzke.

“There’s no end to good community-minded people in our district, and we’re pleased to acknowledge six of them for 2023.”

This year, three citizens will receive a Citizen Award, two will receive a Youth Citizen Award and one will receive an Outstanding Citizen Award, he says.

Luciana Haami is a recipient of the prestigious Stratford District Youth Citizen Award for 2023. Photo / Ilona Hanne

The Youth Citizen Award recipients are Luciana Haami and Matthew Jones.

Matthew Jones is one of two recipients of the prestigious youth award this year. Photo / Ilona Hanne

The Citizen Award recipients are Eileen Judd, Allen Topless and Patsy Caskey, and Barrie Smith, who received a Citizen Award in 2013, will receive an Outstanding Citizen Award.

“To present another Outstanding Citizen Award, and to have two Youth Citizen Award recipients this year, is great,” says Neil.

“It shows that our community will be well-served by our young people coming through and for others. Their community spirit is a life-long achievement.”

Allen Topless is one of this year's Stratford Citizen Awards recipients. Photo / Ilona Hanne

He says he was “once again blown away” by the number and standard of nominations received for this year’s awards.

Eileen Judd is one of three recipients of this year's Stratford District Citizen Awards. Photo / Ilona Hanne

The awards are a way to formally recognise individuals who give significant amounts of their time and energy to the Stratford community, showing leadership and devotion to one or more causes while inspiring others to do the same, he says.

The six recipients will be honoured with a formal awards ceremony and presentation on Tuesday, August 1. The Stratford Press is running profiles of each of the recipients over the next few weeks, starting with Luciana and Matthew in this week’s paper.