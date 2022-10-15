A pedestrian has died after being struck by a car that rolled onto a footpath in Palmerston North. Photo/Supplied

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a car that rolled onto a footpath in Palmerston North. Photo/Supplied

A pedestrian walking home from a pub died after being struck by a vehicle in Palmerston North late on Friday night.

The man was hit around midnight when a vehicle driving on Main St in the suburb of Roslyn clipped another vehicle, hit a traffic island, and rolled onto the footpath, police said.

The car collided with the pedestrian before crashing into the roller door of a storage unit.

A nearby resident told the Herald: "I saw a bunch of young people standing on the footpath all gathered together looking at something... I knew that something serious had happened".



An ambulance was called but the pedestrian died at the scene.

The vehicle driving on Main Street clipped another vehicle, hit a traffic island, and then rolled onto the footpath. Photo/Supplied

A friend of the victim's son said he "was a straight shooter who loved his sons and grandchildren dearly, and his passing will be felt by his family for years to come".

An employee at the Castle 789 Sports bar on Main Street told Stuff that the man had spent his Friday evening there before deciding to leave his car and walk home.

A passenger in the vehicle was seriously injured, and the driver and front passenger received minor to moderate injuries, police said.

"The Serious Crash Unit has been advised and the circumstances of the crash remain under investigation," police said.