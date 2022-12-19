The watch will last until this evening. Photo / John Stone

It’s been a stormy start to summer and it’s not over yet – much of the North Island is sitting beneath a severe thunderstorm watch today.

The warning stretches from Hamilton to Wellington, and will last until 9pm tonight. MetService reports the unsettled conditions are the result of cool temperatures at upper levels and warm humid conditions near the surface, which are expected to bring convective conditions to much of the North Island.

There is also a heavy rain warning for Hawke’s Bay south of Napier, the Tararua District, and Wairarapa north of Featherston which is in place until 2am on Wednesday.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued https://t.co/aiK3a2jgte pic.twitter.com/08mGR1Aooh — MetService Severe Weather Info (@MetServiceWARN) December 19, 2022

MetService forecasts show a moderate chance of severe thunderstorms from Waikato to Taranaki and the Wairarapa - these could cause rainfall rates of up to 45mm per hour, which would increase the risk of flash floods and make driving hazardous.

There is risk of severe thunderstorm bringing heavy rainfall of up to 25 to 45 mm/h this afternoon. This can cause surface, flash flooding about streams, gullies & urban areas, & make driving conditions extremely hazardous.



See https://t.co/4qY1JpxMM9 for the latest. — Wellington Region Emergency Management Office (@WREMOinfo) December 19, 2022

Wellington Regional Emergency Management is warning people to drive carefully this afternoon, saying the storms could bring “surface, flash flooding about streams, gullies and urban areas, and make driving conditions extremely hazardous”.

The chaotic conditions follow on from a day of torrential rain in Auckland and parts of Whangārei.

MetService forecaster Gerard Bellam said Water St in downtown Whangārei received 28.2mm of rainfall in a short burst around 4pm yesterday.

A woman was in her Woodhill home when all of a sudden rain started pelting the wall 3m away from the windows it was pouring in through.

“It literally went horizontal,” she said.