He said they’ve already taken in two cats at the Gisborne centre after their owner ended up in pet-free emergency housing from the evacuation.

“There is an opportunity for us to ship eight animals out of Gisborne to make space for those that can come in and across Napier and Hastings centres too the expectation is 20 overall, but it’s a challenge because we don’t know.

“We’ve been made aware that there are rescues involving horses too but we’re waiting on an update from the Ministry of Primary Industries to quantify that.

“We want to build up capacity to allow us to be able to support the local response on the ground by pulling animals into SPCA care while they’re working through this displacement.”

Regnerus-Kell said fostering was an essential element of what SPCA does.

“It’s important to ensure these animals are taken care of and if we build capacity within the whole SPCA network, because all the centres are connected, by freeing up space in Hamilton you’re helping out Gisborne.

“If we have foster parents that come forward from anywhere and eight dogs are fostered, it would just create more room and open up the ability to support and go beyond this response to take in displaced animals.

“We know the animals in our care do far better in foster homes than centres themselves, getting a lot of love and care 24/7, it’s great when we know they’re at home with somebody on their lap cuddled up and watching TV at night.”

Animal lovers can register to become a foster parent on the SPCA website.

Malisha Kumar is a multimedia journalist based in Hamilton. She joined the Waikato Herald in 2023 after working for Radio 1XX in Whakatāne.



