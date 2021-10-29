Storm alert: Severe thunderstorms to hit North Island

MetService National weather: October 29th-31st.

Potentially violent thunderstorms are set to rumble across the North Island in coming hours with cloudbursts packed with hail set to affect a wide swathe.

MetService said a severe thunderstorm watch was in force from 1pm until 8 pm today affecting Gisborne, Hawke's Bay, Taihape, Wanganui, Manawatū and Tararua.

The electrical storms were set to bring localised heavy rain and hail.

But the forecaster said the storms about southern Gisborne, Hawke's Bay, the Tararua District, Taihape and inland areas of Whanganui and Manawatū were likely to become slow moving and threatened to become severe.

🌦 Showery activity over Aotearoa/New Zealand today, with thunderstorms possible... 🌩



The model output shows the wettest areas and locations of highest risk.



⛈ A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in place

This would see localised heavy downpours of 25 to 40mm per hour, as well as a chance of large accumulations of hail.

MetService said the deluge could lead to flash flooding, especially about low-lying areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys, and may also lead to slips.

It warned driving conditions would become hazardous as motorists navigated surface flooding and poor visibility in heavy rain.

The hailstorms were likely to cause significant damage to crops, orchards, vines, glasshouses and vehicles, as well as make driving conditions hazardous.

The cool air 🔵 passing over the North Island today is helping thunderstorm development ⚡



The next bout of 🔵 air on Sunday brings a more widespread cooling with max temps dropping by 10C in Southland



Napier is forecast for 17C overnight into Sunday, but just 9C the next night pic.twitter.com/IrIOMSjjer — MetService (@MetService) October 28, 2021

Heavy rain had saturated the Bay of Plenty overnight with more than 100mm falling in some places.

While much of the island was expected to be peppered with spring showers across the day the focus was on the changeable and turbulent conditions overhead that would also affect the top of the South Island.

This morning Waka Kotahi NZTA said the bad weather was causing havoc on state highways in eastern Bay of Plenty.

The roading agency asked motorists to take care on the region's roads after heavy rain closed a section of SH30 between Western Drain Rd and State Highway 2, as well as affecting parts of SH2 Waimana Gorge which was now down to one lane due to slips and fallen trees.

A detour was in place for the SH30 closure with motorists asked to drive carefully and allow additional time for the alternate route.

The stormy weather comes as Niwa releases its quarterly climate forecast as the country heads into summer.

It includes the prospect of temperatures likely to be above average across the country, with particularly warm weather from the second week of November, and the potential for another marine heatwave.

Niwa said the South Island and west of the North Island were likely to be in for more dry spells while occasional sub-tropical low pressure systems were expected to bring heavy rainfall and possible flooding, particularly to the north and east of the North Island.

The forecaster warned the tropical cyclone season that runs from November through to April showed the country was at an elevated risk of being directly affected.

Nov-Jan climate outlook 🌴



🌡️ Late spring - early summer very likely to be warmer than average



🏜️ Elevated risk for dryness in the south & west



💧 La Niña's easterly winds bring periodic moisture to the north & east



🌊 Marine heatwave potential!

MetService said after today's stormy weather the country was in for a mainly settled Saturday before the next front swept overhead bringing a period of wet weather followed by some cooler temperatures.

Forecasters said parts of the country could expect to see up to a 10C drop in maximum temperatures.