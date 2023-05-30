A car was spiked in Greenlane before crashing into two cars this afternoon. Photo / NZME

A stolen car was spiked before crashing into several cars during a police chase in Auckland this afternoon.

The chase began on Beach Rd in the CBD around 4.40pm.

Police tracked the vehicle using the Eagle helicopter as it drove dangerously through Greenlane.

The vehicle was spiked on Great South Rd, but continued to travel at speed.

The car crashed into two vehicles in Ellerslie but no one was injured.

The two passengers tried to flee on foot but did not make it very far before being caught and arrested.

A police spokeswoman said charges are being considered.



