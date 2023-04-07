Police are investigating after about 20 firearms were stolen in two robberies in Wellington. Photo / NZ Herald

About 20 firearms were stolen during a burglary in Wellington.

The Herald is aware of at least two burglaries in Wellington recently where firearms have been stolen.

It’s believed that about 20 firearms were stolen during one of the burglaries.

A police spokesperson confirmed to the Herald officers were investigating two “unrelated burglaries” recently reported in the Wellington area in which firearms, among other items, were reported stolen.

Forensic examinations have been undertaken and active inquiries are ongoing.

”Any report of firearms being stolen is of utmost significance to Police and is given priority.”