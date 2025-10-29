Police officers recovered the stolen dinosaur and returned it to the Amazing Dinosaur Discovery display in New Plymouth.

Stolen dinosaur recovered in New Plymouth after police search, one person arrested

Police officers recovered the stolen dinosaur and returned it to the Amazing Dinosaur Discovery display in New Plymouth.

Police have tracked down a dinosaur stolen from a display in New Plymouth.

The model dinosaur, which appears to be based on a small theropod, possibly an Oviraptor, was first reported as missing on The Amazing Dinosaur Discovery Facebook page on October 17.

“HELP,” the dinosaur display said, “Our baby dinosaur’s mom has been stolen“.

“If it was just a prank, please bring her back. We just want our dino family back together!”