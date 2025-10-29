The Amazing Dinosaur Discovery had been touring “30 lifelike dinosaurs” around the country and had stopped in near New Plymouth Raceway.
The dinosaurs were only supposed to stay in the town on October 18 and 19, but their stay was extended an extra week because of “high demand”.
However, the stolen dinosaur only saw one day of action before being ripped away from her model nest.
Police said they received reports that a model dinosaur had been stolen from a property near Rogan St, New Plymouth, on October 18.
Information from the public resulted in police conducting a search warrant on October 23. The dino was found, and a 20-year-old man was arrested.
Police released pictures of the recovered reptile and said she has now been reunited with her family.
“Jurassic justice has been served,” they said.