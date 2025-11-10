Police are working with Coastguard Queenstown and Queenstown Lakes District Council to retrieve the vehicle.
“Police are appealing for information from the public to assist in our investigation,” Haggart said.
“Police would like to hear from anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage between 2am and 2.40am on Monday, November 10 around the Remarkables Park and Kelvin Heights areas.
“Police also ask anyone who may have any information about the incident to please contact us.
“Members of the public may see an increase in reassurance patrols in and around commercial business areas while our enquiries are ongoing.
“If you have any information, CCTV, or dashcam footage that may assist in our enquiries, please contact us online through 105.police.govt.nz, clicking “Update Report” or by calling 105."