The vehicle was located abandoned and submerged in Lake Whakatipu about 2.30am.

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

The vehicle was located abandoned and submerged in Lake Whakatipu about 2.30am.

Queenstown police are appealing for information after a burglary in Remarkables Park led to a vehicle being abandoned and submerged in Lake Wakatipu.

Queenstown acting response manager Sergeant Tracy Haggart said police were alerted to a commercial premises burglary at the Tex Smith Lane and Hawthorne Drive intersection about 2.15am.

“A stolen vehicle has been used to unlawfully enter the premises, where two offenders have taken around $900 of alcohol,” Haggart said.

“The offenders have fled the area, travelling to Kelvin Height Peninsula where the vehicle was located abandoned and submerged in Lake Wakatipu at around 2.30am.”