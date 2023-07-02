Police have arrested three people after a chase across Auckland that started in Papakura and ended at the Te Atatu interchange on State Highway 16. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Three people have been arrested after crashing a stolen car into two cars while they attempted to flee police across Auckland this afternoon.

Police first spotted the stolen car on Ashdowns Place in Papakura at 3.55pm and signalled for the driver to stop.

A spokesperson said police decided to not pursue the car on the road due to the “dangerous manner of the driving”.

Instead, police used the Eagle helicopter to monitor the car as it made its way west and deployed road spikes.

After an hour and a half of chasing, the vehicle finally came to a stop when it crashed into two other cars on the Te Atatu off-ramp.

The three occupants of the car were arrested and taken into custody. No one was injured as a result of the crash.

The spokesperson said charges are still being considered and enquiries are ongoing.

