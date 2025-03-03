Officers found the vehicle and laid road spikes, but the driver allegedly avoided the spikes and drove at the officer who had laid them.

“Fortunately the officer was not harmed,” police said.

The vehicle, still towing the caravan, travelled south through Northland and down into Aro Valley. A brief pursuit was initiated before being abandoned.

“Due to the manner of driving, the caravan tipped on its side at one point, but the vehicle continued.

“The caravan hit a number of objects, including parked vehicles, throughout the incident, and broke into pieces, with parts and items from within being scattered across the road.”

The driver then entered the motorway at the Terrace Tunnel, exiting at Tinakori Road and crashing the vehicle near Grant Rd.

Two occupants fled on foot but were arrested with the help of a dog handler at about 5.30am.

Two men, 25 and 31, have been arrested and charged with various offences relating to theft and driving matters. They are due to appear in Wellington District Court today.

“Anyone who has this morning discovered they are the victim of damage to either cars or property in these areas this morning, who has not yet reported it to police, is asked to please do so,” police said.

You can report matters via 105, either by phone or online at Update Report | New Zealand Police quoting job number 250304/8364.



