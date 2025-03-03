- Two men, aged 25 and 31, were charged after a police chase involving a stolen caravan.
- The incident in Wellington left multiple objects and parked vehicles damaged as the car dragged the caravan on its side.
- The men were arrested after fleeing on foot; they face theft and driving charges.
A dramatic police chase in which a car towing a caravan allegedly drove at a police officer and left a trail of destruction has ended in charges for two men.
The wild Wellington pursuit included the caravan tipping on its side at one point, hitting multiple objects and breaking apart on the road, police said.
Shortly after 5am, police were notified a caravan had been stolen from outside a Khandallah address, police said in a statement.