Sting in summer’s tail: Why are there so many wasps about at the moment?

“They are very efficient foragers and can tackle prey that are way bigger than them. They can sting and immobilise weta and large dragonflies, carving them up and taking the pieces back to their nest.”
New Zealand remained a long way from being able to eradicate the tiny invaders entirely, but control was within reach, she said.
“Numbers will be naturally low in many years, so you need to look out for bumper years like this year and go hard on them then,” Beggs said.
Left unattended, wasp nests could grow several metres wide.
“As a rule of thumb, we should be reducing our reliance on pesticides and herbicides, but judicious use of wasp poison is incredibly effective and safe.”
Beggs said people sometimes took gung-ho approaches to wasp control, such as mixing up their own toxic concoctions.
She was particularly horrified when these home-brewed poisons contained sugar, which posed a risk to bees and could contaminate honey.
German wasps and common wasps tended to form nests in the ground or clay-covered nests in trees, and taping a spoon to a long stick and gently sprinkling pyrethroid dust on them could kill wasps while avoiding stings.
Gibbs said Vespex didn’t appear to work as well in Auckland compared to the South Island, perhaps because of the region’s higher biodiversity giving wasps more food choices to eat.
“If people find paper wasp nests in their garden, they should wait until the wasps have settled in for the evening and then spray the nest with fly spray,” she said.
“Do not shine a torch on to the nest as they will fly up to it – and the person holding it.”
Jamie Morton is a specialist in science and environmental reporting. He joined the Herald in 2011 and writes about everything from conservation and climate change to natural hazards and new technology.
Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.