Still in the sandpit at 80: Napier kindergarten teacher stays young at heart

Steph McCallum has been a registered kindy teacher for 52 years. She teaches at Greenmeadows Kindergarten, Napier. Video Warren Buckland.

"Here I am at 80, and I am still in the sandpit."

Steph McCallum might be the "old duck" of Hawke's Bay childcare, but she says being a fully trained and registered kindergarten teacher for 52 years has kept her young.

Steph McCallum says she's privileged to work with young kids at a kindergarten. Photo / Warren Buckland

"I was never one to sit down and twiddle my thumbs.

"I'm very lucky to have been blessed with good health. If I didn't feel I could do the job to the best of my ability I would stop."

McCallum works at Greenmeadows Kindergarten, and has been there for the past eight years.

She said watching children blossom at the kindergarten was "extremely satisfying".

"I love working with children and the best part about it is their innocence, joy in everything they behold, and the little stories they tell.

"Kindergarten education is an incredible gift to a child. Yes, children learn early maths skills, literacy, art, word recognition, but it also teaches them how to work together, to be mindful of others, to look after their belongings, how to wait their turn, problem solve, develop independence – all those life skills that matter."

Steph McCallum loves watching young kids blossom. Photo / Supplied

She started her career at Mahora Kindergarten in Hastings in 1961, but said she fell into the profession almost completely by accident.

"A girlfriend and I couldn't decide what to do once we had finished school and she happened to live over the back fence of a kindergarten.

"Her mother said to us 'Why don't you be a kindergarten teacher? You can sit under a tree all day and read stories."

She applied for, and was accepted into, the Auckland Kindergarten Teachers' College, graduating in 1960.

"Once I was in my first role, I quickly discovered there was a lot more to it than reading picture books all day.

"We were everything when we first started - we were the nurses, cleaners, we did the washing, the banking, the gardening and home visits. And, of course, we supported children's educational development. I loved every minute of it."

She said at the time there were "very few" single families and they had "huge family support".

"Things have changed over the years, and it's incredible to be part of the change."

McCallum said she's been a widow for the last 19 years and has lived alone since, but to her "life is about people".

After her husband passed away in 2002, she continued to work up until her retirement in 2012.

"I always believed you have to be out and about to stay young, but when I reached the age of 71, I thought 'oh people might want someone younger'."

Steph celebrates her 80th birthday with Napier Kindergarten Association general manager Helen McNaughten. Photo / Supplied

So she retired for a year.

"But the first winter was so lonely, it was awful," she said.

So she visited the Napier Kindergarten Association, thinking the chances of them wanting an "old duck" like her were pretty slim, but they immediately offered her a part-time position at Greenmeadows.

"I feel privileged to work in the kindy, it's been great."

She continues to work two days a week as part of the team at the kindergarten, despite her friends thinking she's "nuts".

"They'll say 'come on, Steph, why don't you knock off', but I tell them I love it."

Napier Kindergarten Association general manager Helen McNaughten was full of praise for McCallum and her work ethic, care and consideration for her small charges.

"Steph epitomises what makes a fabulous kindergarten teacher," she said.

"She's warm-hearted, passionate, respectful and full of empathy. She's also great fun to be around – we hope we have her as part of our team for many years to come."