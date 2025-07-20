Advertisement
Stiff jail sentences for South American-linked Operation Bali cocaine and meth smuggling syndicate

Ric Stevens
By
Open Justice reporter·NZ Herald·
8 mins to read

Claudia Romero Lopez and Peter Wellman were both sent to prison for their part in a South American-linked syndicate smuggling Class A drugs into New Zealand. Facebook Image / NZME Graphic

When a joint police and Customs operation, Operation Bali, culminated in 2022, officers seized 28kg of imported methamphetamine, 5kg of cocaine and $450,000 in cash. RIC STEVENS looks at the people who are now serving hefty jail terms for their parts in the South American-linked drug syndicate.

Claudia Romero Lopez

