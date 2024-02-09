Voyager 2023 media awards
Home / New Zealand

Steve Braunias: The secret diary of ... Waitangi

Steve Braunias
By
3 mins to read
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon greets Hone Harawira. Photo / Michael Cunningham

OPINION

Christopher Luxon

You know what, the kai’s always good at Waitangi, isn’t it? I mean I wouldn’t come straight out and say that my chief pleasure in attending Waitangi is the kai. But it

