Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Steve Braunias: The secret diary of ... the prime minister elect, Christopher Luxon

Steve Braunias
By
3 mins to read
Christopher Luxon. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Christopher Luxon. Photo / Hayden Woodward

OPINION

Monday

“Morning,” said Amanda.

“Morning.”

“Have you had breakfast?’

“Weet Bix.”

“With blue-top milk, or almond?”

“Blue-top.”

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

“You should have it with almond.”

“I will. What are you having?”

“A banana and an ounce

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand