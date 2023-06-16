Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Steve Braunias: The Secret Diary of ... the 37 criminal charges against Donald Trump

Steve Braunias
By
3 mins to read
Former President Trump speaks from Mar-a-Lago after pleading not guilty to 34 criminal charges in New York saying the only crime he has committed is to "fearlessly defend our nation from those who seek to destroy it". Video / AP

OPINION

Counts 1-31

Wilful retention of national Defence information, including 4537 papers marked TOP SECRET flipped over on to the blank side and used as photocopier papers at the Xerox machine at the defendant’s residence

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World