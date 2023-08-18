Voyager 2023 media awards

Steve Braunias: The Secret Diary of ... ‘Shipwreck’ Chris Hipkins

Steve Braunias
By
3 mins to read
Shipwreck Chippy held up a banana. “As of this moment,” he said, “I remove GST from this banana.” Photo / Mark Mitchell

OPINION

MONDAY

Shipwreck Chippy scanned the empty horizon on Day 131 lost at sea.

Their raft had drifted that whole time and the feeling onboard was that the currents were dragging it further south. The

