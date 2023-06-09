Steve Braunias: The secret diary of ... Michael Wood’s 12 reminders

OPINION
ONE: November 19, 2020
Some old booby from the Cabinet Office asked me when I would divest my shares in Auckland Airport.
“Oh FFS,” I said. “Who cares?”
TWO: December 9
A busybody from the Cabinet Office asked me when I would divest my shares in Auckland Airport.
“I’m the Minister of Transport,” I said, “and have better things to do with my time.”
THREE: December 14
A grinch from the Cabinet Office asked me when I would divest my shares in Auckland Airport.
“It’s Christmas,” I said, “and I prefer to give than divest.”
FOUR: March 24, 2021
Some booby from the Cabinet Office asked me when I would divest my shares in Auckland Airport.
“You look familiar,” I said. “Have we met before?”
FIVE: June 30
A busybody from the Cabinet Office asked me when I would divest my shares in Auckland Airport.
“I’m the Minister of Transport,” I said, “and have absolutely no interest in airports.”
SIX: December 17
A grinch from the Cabinet Office asked me when I would divest my shares in Auckland Airport.
“It’s Christmas,” I said, “and I will see to it in the New Year.”
SEVEN: March 1, 2022
An autocrat from the Cabinet Office asked me when I would divest my shares in Auckland Airport.
“Taken care of,” I said. “Done and dusted.”
EIGHT: March 28
An autocrat from the Cabinet Office asked me when I would divest my shares in Auckland Airport.
“First I’ve heard of it,” I said. “How about a bit of warning?”
NINE: May 4
An autocrat from the Cabinet Office asked me when I would divest my shares in Auckland Airport.
“You look familiar,” I said. “Have we met before?”
TEN: January 16, 2023
The Prime Minister asked me when I would divest my shares in Auckland Airport.
“You look a bit tired,” I said. “Is everything all right?”
ELEVEN: March 6
The Prime Minister asked me when I would divest my shares in Auckland Airport.
“It’s funny Jacinda never mentioned it,” I said, “but I’m glad you’ve brought it to my attention.”
TWELVE: March 27
The Prime Minister asked me when I would divest my shares in Auckland Airport.
“Oh FFS,” I said. “Who cares?”
He looked at me with a strange expression on his face, and said, “Don’t let me have to ask you again.”