Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Steve Braunias: The secret diary of ... Michael Wood’s 12 reminders

Steve Braunias
By
2 mins to read
Cabinet Minister Michael Wood again faced a grilling by the media, saying he sold his Auckland Airport shares and donated the proceeds to charity. Video / Mark Mitchell

OPINION

ONE: November 19, 2020

Some old booby from the Cabinet Office asked me when I would divest my shares in Auckland Airport.

“Oh FFS,” I said. “Who cares?”

TWO: December 9

A busybody from

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand