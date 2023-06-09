Steve Braunias: The secret diary of ... Michael Wood’s 12 reminders

OPINION

ONE: November 19, 2020

Some old booby from the Cabinet Office asked me when I would divest my shares in Auckland Airport.

“Oh FFS,” I said. “Who cares?”

TWO: December 9

A busybody from the Cabinet Office asked me when I would divest my shares in Auckland Airport.

“I’m the Minister of Transport,” I said, “and have better things to do with my time.”

THREE: December 14

A grinch from the Cabinet Office asked me when I would divest my shares in Auckland Airport.

“It’s Christmas,” I said, “and I prefer to give than divest.”

FOUR: March 24, 2021

Some booby from the Cabinet Office asked me when I would divest my shares in Auckland Airport.

“You look familiar,” I said. “Have we met before?”

Auckland International Airport. Photo / Alex Burton

FIVE: June 30

A busybody from the Cabinet Office asked me when I would divest my shares in Auckland Airport.

“I’m the Minister of Transport,” I said, “and have absolutely no interest in airports.”

SIX: December 17

A grinch from the Cabinet Office asked me when I would divest my shares in Auckland Airport.

“It’s Christmas,” I said, “and I will see to it in the New Year.”

SEVEN: March 1, 2022

An autocrat from the Cabinet Office asked me when I would divest my shares in Auckland Airport.

“Taken care of,” I said. “Done and dusted.”

EIGHT: March 28

An autocrat from the Cabinet Office asked me when I would divest my shares in Auckland Airport.

“First I’ve heard of it,” I said. “How about a bit of warning?”

NINE: May 4

An autocrat from the Cabinet Office asked me when I would divest my shares in Auckland Airport.

“You look familiar,” I said. “Have we met before?”

TEN: January 16, 2023

The Prime Minister asked me when I would divest my shares in Auckland Airport.

“You look a bit tired,” I said. “Is everything all right?”

ELEVEN: March 6

The Prime Minister asked me when I would divest my shares in Auckland Airport.

“It’s funny Jacinda never mentioned it,” I said, “but I’m glad you’ve brought it to my attention.”

TWELVE: March 27

The Prime Minister asked me when I would divest my shares in Auckland Airport.

“Oh FFS,” I said. “Who cares?”

He looked at me with a strange expression on his face, and said, “Don’t let me have to ask you again.”