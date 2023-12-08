Voyager 2023 media awards
New Zealand

The Secret Diary of ... Christopher Luxon - Steve Braunias

Steve Braunias
By
3 mins to read
Christopher Luxon speaks to the media after a meeting with Hawke’s Bay Regional Council Mayors.

OPINION

MONDAY

“Well,” I said to the Government caucus this morning, “let’s get on with it. Kia ora, everyone.”

“I think you had better rephrase that,” said Peters.

“That’s right,” said Seymour. “Don’t use that

