Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Steve Braunias: The secret diary of ... Chris, Chris and Chris

Steve Braunias
By
4 mins to read
Chris Bishop and Christopher Luxon. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Chris Bishop and Christopher Luxon. Photo / Mark Mitchell

OPINION: Luxon makes no apologies, Hipkins makes no progress and Bishop makes no sense

Christopher Luxon

One or two malcontents are concerned that I am rushing through legislation and skipping public input at select committees

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand