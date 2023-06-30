Voyager 2023 media awards

Steve Braunias: The secret Chinese intelligence report on Chris Hipkins

Steve Braunias
By
4 mins to read
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Tiananmen Square, Beijing. Video / NZ Herald

OPINION

MONDAY

12.05am: Undercover agent A on board the Boeing 757 carrying New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins to China signals a disturbing message. Hipkins does not appear to be on board. Agent is told

