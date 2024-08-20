Given Harlee-Rose’s condition, Mulford made her a bottle with 200mlg ibuprofen inside, as the toddler had commented she was “sore”.
She went back outside to talk with her partner, the toddler’s father Dylan Berry.
Mulford then went inside, then back outside again, before checking on Harlee-Rose about 10.30am and discovering her unresponsive.
Mulford is defending the toddler’s murder along with a separate charge of injuring with intent to injure from an alleged incident in Tauranga on November 9, 2021, before an 11-person jury in the High Court at Hamilton.
The Crown alleges Mulford stomped on the toddler causing “catastrophic” abdominal injuries including a split pancreas, while the defence claim it happened after the toddler fell off a tarpaulin Berry had tied to the back of his motorbike the day before.
Mulford has claimed the toddler could also have been injured after falling off her trike at home, and also off her scooter during a trip to the nearby dog park.
Asked by Hudson if she ever got sick of being a stepmum, Mulford replied, “Yeah, I guess anyone would kind of have that feeling”.
“You just want to have a break and get away... but I just got used to it eventually because it became so much of a routine.”
Mulford was shown photos of a bruise-covered Harlee-Rose taken after her admission to Waikato Hospital on the day her fatal injuries were caused.
She recalled Harlee-Rose falling off her trike the day before, and off her scooter during a trip to the dog park which saw her tumble down a grassy bank, but had no idea how she got so bruised.