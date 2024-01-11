The glow from a vegetation fire in Porirua's Titahi Bay which is sending smoke across the harbour. Photo / Patrick Sharpe

Two helicopters have been sent to a large scrub fire in Porirua’s Titahi Bay, with smoke drifting into people’s houses from kilometres away.

The fire is in Whitireia Park at the northeast of the bay, near the golf course.

Windy conditions are making it difficult to contain the fire, the Titahi Bay fire brigade said in a Facebook post just after midnight.

“We have our crew along with other crews from around Wellington in attendance. Can we please ask everyone to stay clear of Gloaming Hill, Whitireia and surrounding areas so emergency services can access locations needed for emergency response.

“If you live near these locations, please close your windows to keep the smoke out.”

As of 12.25am, there was no threat to homes.

The Porirua fire brigade also warned people to keep windows and doors closed if they suffered from respiratory conditions or “just don’t like the smell”, as the smoke was blowing across the harbour.

Meanwhile, in Canterbury, a grass fire also sparked up next to the Rangitata highway in Ashburton overnight.

Crews from Hinds, Rangitata and Willoughby attended and extinguished the fire by 2.40am, Fenz southern shift manager Bailey Wells said.

