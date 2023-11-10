State Highway 1 is closed after a crash at Rakaia north of Ashburton. Photo / RNZ

By RNZ

State Highway 1 has been blocked in both directions in Canterbury after a serious crash involving a car and a truck this morning.

Police said emergency services were responding to the two-vehicle crash at Rakaia north of Ashburton.

The crash happened about 10.20pm and there are reports of serious injuries.

Both lanes of the road are blocked and motorists are advised to take an alternative route.

Meanwhile, State Highway 30 near Rotoma in the Bay of Plenty has been blocked after a freight truck with a trailer containing wood chips rolled.

Police said the truck driver was not seriously injured.

Traffic in the area is congested, and police said motorists should avoid the area or delay travel until the truck can be righted and towed.

– RNZ