Work at the Utuhina Stream Bridge. Photo / Andrew Warner

The Utuhina Stream Bridge on State Highway 5/Old Taupō Rd will re-open tonight.

The section of road has been closed since September 15 for maintenance, with the work causing traffic congestion throughout the city.

Several detours have been in place, including at the Ford/Malfroy Rd intersection where traffic management workers were shot at with a BB gun from a passing vehicle this week, forcing the removal of stop/go operations at the site.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency said in a statement today “detailed planning combined with fine weather and favourable ground conditions has seen the work completed three days early”.

“Everyone working on this project made it a priority to complete the works as quickly as possible, with day and night shifts taking place over the past two weeks.

“Our contactors Fulton Hogan and BECA did an awesome job,” Waka Kotahi’s Frankie Evans said.

“We knew congestion would worsen with schools back this week, which is why additional traffic management was put in place on the local detour routes to ensure traffic could flow as well as possible.

“Unfortunately, this had to be discontinued following two disgraceful incidents of threatening and abusive behaviour from members of the public. These incidents have been very traumatising for the workers affected.

“We’d like to thank NZ Police for their prompt investigation of these serious incidents, and providing support throughout these works,” Evans said.