Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

State Highway 5 near Rotorua reopens after timber truck blaze

SunLive
Quick Read

Traffic building up near the Hemo roundabout. Photo / Ben Fraser

Traffic building up near the Hemo roundabout. Photo / Ben Fraser

State Highway 5 south of Rotorua has reopened after it was closed today due to a truck fire.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said the truck, which was carrying timber, was well ablaze when crews arrived at 1.40pm.

The fire was contained just before 2pm and staff were extinguishing

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save