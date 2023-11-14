Fluoridation order contained procedural error, despite planned three-leader summit the parties caution against imminent final deal, State Highway 25a showcases the speed of construction when working together and Auckland City Council considers fees for driving at peak time. Video / Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency / NZHerald

State Highway 4 between Tohunga Junction and National Park in the central North Island is closed due to a truck rollover.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said the road had been closed since 6am today due to the crash near Middle Road, State Highway 4.

Emergency services were notified of the incident around 11pm Tuesday.

Hato Hone St John said they were notified of the incident but did not attend as there were no injuries.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said crews from Raetihi, Ōhakune and Whanganui attended.

No one was trapped in the vehicle, and there was no spillage of cargo on to the road.

Fire crews assisted with the road closure.

Police said the crash initially blocked both lanes of the highway.

A detour is in place. Northbound traffic will turn right on to SH49 through Ōhakune before turning left on to SH1 at Waiouru, then left on to SH46 at Rangipo, left on to SH47 at Tongariro and right back on to SH4 at National Park.

The reverse detour is in place for southbound traffic.

Waka Kotahi said the detour was suitable for heavy vehicles.

As of 10am Wednesday, SH4 has not reopened





