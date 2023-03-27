State Highway 3 in Stratford closed as armed police incident unfolds

State Highway 3 in Stratford in closed as police respond to an unfolding incident. Photo / File

State Highway 3 in Stratford in closed as police respond to an unfolding incident. Photo / File

State Highway 3 in Stratford has been closed due to an unfolding police incident.

A police spokesperson said the Armed Offenders Squad are working to get a person of interest into custody.

Cordons are in place and more information would be given as it becomes available.

State Highway 3 in Stratford is closes due to an unfolding police incident. Photo / Supplied

The incident has closed State Highway 3 between the Pembroke Rd and Monmouth Rd Intersections.

NZTA Waka Kotahi asks motorists to follow the directions of the contractors on-site and to expect delays.

SH3 STRATFORD, TARANAKI - POLICE INCIDENT - 6AM

Due to a police incident overnight, SH3 is CLOSED at Stratford, between Pembroke Rd and Monmouth Rd. Please follow instructions from contractors on-site.

NB detour via Pembroke Rd, Monmouth Rd, back onto SH3. Reverse for SB. ^CS pic.twitter.com/DTggSLNJ46 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Central North Island (@WakaKotahiCNI) March 27, 2023

Northbound traffic is advised to turn left onto Pembroke Rd, then right on to Monmouth Rd and then left back onto State Highway 3 for the detour route. Southbound traffic to follow the same route but in reverse.







