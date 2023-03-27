State Highway 3 in Stratford closed as armed police incident unfolds

State Highway 3 in Stratford has been closed due to an unfolding police incident.
A police spokesperson said the Armed Offenders Squad are working to get a person of interest into custody.
Cordons are in place and more information would be given as it becomes available.
The incident has closed State Highway 3 between the Pembroke Rd and Monmouth Rd Intersections.
NZTA Waka Kotahi asks motorists to follow the directions of the contractors on-site and to expect delays.
Northbound traffic is advised to turn left onto Pembroke Rd, then right on to Monmouth Rd and then left back onto State Highway 3 for the detour route. Southbound traffic to follow the same route but in reverse.