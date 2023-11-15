A crash has blocked State Highway 3 at Kai Iwi, Whanganui. Photo / Bevan Conley

A two-vehicle crash has blocked State Highway 3 at Kai Iwi, near Whanganui.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said the crash happened around 10am Thursday near the intersection with Bushy Park Rd.

A Fire & Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said one crew from Whanganui Fire Station responded.

No people were trapped in the cars, so fire personnel assisted police and ambulance staff.

Waka Kotahi advised motorists to follow directions from emergency services on-site and to expect delays through the area.

Police and Hato Hone St John have been contacted for details on the incident.

More to come.



