Emergency services were called to the crash near in Hangatiki about 6.45pm. Photo / Bevan Conley

Emergency services were called to the crash near in Hangatiki about 6.45pm. Photo / Bevan Conley

Part of State Highway 3 has closed and two people have been seriously injured after a two-car crash this evening.

Emergency services were called to the crash in Hangatiki, between Otorohanga and Te Kuiti, about 6.45pm.

“Initial indications are that two people have been seriously injured,” a spokesman for police said,

“The road is closed and diversions are in place.”

Fire and Emergency NZ has been approached for comment.