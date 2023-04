Police are on the scene of a serious two-vehicle crash on State Highway 3 in Taranaki. Photo / File

A major state highway has been forced to close after a serious crash this afternoon in Taranaki.

Emergency services rushed to the scene on State Highway 3 near Ohangai Rd in Hāwera about 4.20pm.

The road is blocked due to the crash, a police spokesperson said, and the Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

SH3 HĀWERA, TARANAKI - SERIOUS CRASH - 4:50PM

The road is now CLOSED between Ohangai Rd and Glover Rd due to a serious crash. Please follow the indications by emergency services on-site and expect DELAYS. ^SG pic.twitter.com/O4mdVUy8uh — Waka Kotahi NZTA Central North Island (@WakaKotahiCNI) April 18, 2023

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area and to expect delays.