Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

State Highway 23 Waikato blocked after ‘serious’ crash, two helicopters respond

NZ Herald
Quick Read
Two helicopters are flying to Raglan after a “serious” crash which has blocked State Highway 23 about 2km east of Te Mata Rd. Photo / Supplied

Two helicopters are flying to Raglan after a “serious” crash which has blocked State Highway 23 about 2km east of Te Mata Rd. Photo / Supplied

Two helicopters are flying to Raglan after a “serious” crash which has blocked State Highway 23 about 2km east of Te Mata Rd.

DO YOU KNOW MORE? EMAIL US

A St John spokeswoman said two helicopters, an ambulance, a prime doctor and a rapid-response vehicle are rushing to the scene after getting a call to the scene at 2.12pm.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said they didn’t have any information yet and “because it’s a long way from anywhere it could be a minimum of 30 minutes before we get anyone there”.

Two helicopters are flying to Raglan after a “serious” crash which has blocked State Highway 23 about 2km east of Te Mata Rd. Photo / Google
Two helicopters are flying to Raglan after a “serious” crash which has blocked State Highway 23 about 2km east of Te Mata Rd. Photo / Google

Police got a call to the single-vehicle crash about 2.15pm, a spokeswoman said, and told motorists to delay any travel while the road was blocked.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

“[We’re] not sure of further circumstances just yet, but initial indications suggest it’s serious,” the police spokeswoman said.

- More to come

Contact the newsroom@nzherald.co.nz


Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand