Two helicopters are flying to Raglan after a “serious” crash which has blocked State Highway 23 about 2km east of Te Mata Rd.

A St John spokeswoman said two helicopters, an ambulance, a prime doctor and a rapid-response vehicle are rushing to the scene after getting a call to the scene at 2.12pm.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said they didn’t have any information yet and “because it’s a long way from anywhere it could be a minimum of 30 minutes before we get anyone there”.

Police got a call to the single-vehicle crash about 2.15pm, a spokeswoman said, and told motorists to delay any travel while the road was blocked.

“[We’re] not sure of further circumstances just yet, but initial indications suggest it’s serious,” the police spokeswoman said.

