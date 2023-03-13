Parts of State Highway 2 reopened as Wairoa is brought a step closer to reconnecting with Napier

Waka Kotahi teams undertook sluicing work to clear debris on State Highway 2. Photo / Waka Kotahi

State Highway 2 from has now reopened to traffic from Wairoa to the Waikare River, bringing the community a few steps closer to being reconnected to Napier.

A stretch of the road from Waikare to Tūtira has also reopened.

Waka Kotahi also announced on Monday that State Highway 38 had also reopened from Wairoa to Tuai.

The highway north to Tūtira remains closed to all traffic, including residents and emergency services, due to “significant slip and rockfall risks”.

Waka Kotahi regional manager maintenance and operations Jaclyn Hankin said helicopter sluicing over the weekend had successfully dislodged loose soil, boulders, rocks and trees that were at risk of falling onto the road.

She said work to remove some of the more stubborn rocks and boulders is ongoing.

“Crews will then move in to clear the material off the road, and we hope to have an update in the next few days about what the means for access for emergency services and local residents.”

Hankin said Wairoa had been a key priority for Waka Kotahi, and the organisation would continue to create greater access channels.

“We know how important it is to the communities in the area to restore as much access as we can, as fast as we can do so safely, particularly as it’s likely to take up to three months before the road between Wairoa and Napier can be safely reopened to the general public.”

She said local contractors had worked tirelessly to help reconnect people to essential services and asked those travelling in the area to adhere to road closures and follow the directions of ground crews.

“Where roads are closed, it’s to help keep everyone safe. It also helps us to get the work done more efficiently, ultimately restoring access faster.”

* An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that the road from SH2 to Tūtira had reopened. This remains closed to all traffic, including residents and emergency services, due to “significant slip and rockfall risks”.