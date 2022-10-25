The slip at Waiotahe Beach. Photo / Supplied

A Bay of Plenty highway has reopened after a slip released enough material to fill four Olympic-sized swimming pools.

Following the removal of the material from the slip near Waiotahe Beach, State Highway 2 re-opened to all traffic last night.

The slip came down last Wednesday, and the site had been under stop/go traffic management since Saturday afternoon after contractors made enough progress to allow for a single lane to be opened.

A van travelling through the site on Wednesday was pushed over by falling debris, injuring one person.

Further work was completed yesterday to return the road to full operation, and contractors have now removed machinery from the site, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said today.

Detailed geotechnical assessment has taken place and will help to determine whether any further resilience work is required at the site.

Waka Kotahi system manager Roger Brady said the swift response from contractors enabled the road to reopen promptly.

"It's estimated that over 10,000 cubic metres of material came down onto the road, which is enough to fill four Olympic-sized swimming pools. To have this removed and the road re-opened within a four-day period is a fantastic effort.

"Contractors worked into the long weekend for the benefit of both residents and those visiting the region on holiday, and this is much appreciated.

"Work recommenced yesterday and the team were able to complete works and fully re-open the road," Brady said.

"Both Waka Kotahi and our contractors would like to extend our thanks to road users, who were initially detoured via Ōpōtiki District Council roads, and tolerated stop/go traffic management past the site since Saturday afternoon.

Waka Kotahi said the road surface and underlying structure had not appeared to have suffered any damage as a result of the slip material falling.