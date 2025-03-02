Police are responding to two separate two-vehicle crashes on State Highway 2. Photo / NZME

Helicopters have been called after a two-vehicle crash closed State Highway 2 in the Bay of Plenty and reportedly left two people seriously injured.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Colin Underdown said crews were attending a two-car motor vehicle crash that had blocked the road in Nukuhou near Waimana.

One person was trapped in each vehicle, Underdown told the Herald.

The crash has closed SH2 between Eagles Hill Road and Bell Rd, NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) said.

It advised motorists on site to follow directions by emergency services.