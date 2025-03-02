Advertisement
State Highway 2 closed in two places after crashes near Waimana and Carterton

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Police are responding to two separate two-vehicle crashes on State Highway 2. Photo / NZME

Helicopters have been called after a two-vehicle crash closed State Highway 2 in the Bay of Plenty and reportedly left two people seriously injured.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Colin Underdown said crews were attending a two-car motor vehicle crash that had blocked the road in Nukuhou near Waimana.

One person was trapped in each vehicle, Underdown told the Herald.

The crash has closed SH2 between Eagles Hill Road and Bell Rd, NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) said.

It advised motorists on site to follow directions by emergency services.

Underdown told the Herald fire crews were setting up a landing zone for helicopters near the scene.

“We’re waiting for helicopters to come, and then we’ll probably do the extrication in conjunction with ambulance,” he said.

Separate Carterton two-vehicle crash also closes SH2

Meanwhile, emergency services are also attending another two-vehicle crash which has closed a section of SH2 in West Taratahi near Carterton.

Police said they were called to the scene at about 12pm.

“Initial indications suggest one person has serious injuries.”

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

