A crash has closed the southbound lanes of the Taupō bypass. Image / Supplied

A crash closed southbound lanes on the Taupō bypass this morning.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said the southbound lanes on State Highway 1 between Broadlands and Napier Rds were closed around 5.30am but northbound lanes remained open.

In an update at 8am, the agency said the lanes had reopened but delays were still expected as the crash scene was fully cleared.

A police spokeswoman said the crash involved two trucks and happened about 5.30am at the intersection of Napier Rd and East Taupo Arterial Bypass.

Each driver had minor injuries, she said,.



