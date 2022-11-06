State Highway 1 has reopened this morning following work to retrieve a truck that crashed into Lake Taupō.
The road between Taupō and Turangi was closed after the incident near Bulli Point about 4.30am Sunday.
A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said it responded to the incident with one ambulance and transported one patient with moderate injuries to Taupō Hospital.
The road reopened about 10.45am.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Here’s the truck in the drink Lake Taupo. State highway 1 is still closed in both directions pic.twitter.com/P8RCC8q6Vq— courtney lambert 🇺🇦 (@cjlambert) November 6, 2022
FINAL UPDATE 10:45AM - ROAD OPEN— Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) November 6, 2022
This section of State Highway 1 (between Taupo & Turangi) is now OPEN. Thank you for your patience. Please drive with care. ^TP https://t.co/YGfMBVZiwe