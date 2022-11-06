Voyager 2022 media awards
State Highway 1 reopens after truck crashes into Lake Taupō

Rotorua Daily Post
Quick Read
An aerial view of Lake Taupō. Photo / NZME

State Highway 1 has reopened this morning following work to retrieve a truck that crashed into Lake Taupō.

The road between Taupō and Turangi was closed after the incident near Bulli Point about 4.30am Sunday.

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said it responded to the incident with one ambulance and transported one patient with moderate injuries to Taupō Hospital.

The road reopened about 10.45am.





