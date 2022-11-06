An aerial view of Lake Taupō. Photo / NZME

State Highway 1 has reopened this morning following work to retrieve a truck that crashed into Lake Taupō.

The road between Taupō and Turangi was closed after the incident near Bulli Point about 4.30am Sunday.

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said it responded to the incident with one ambulance and transported one patient with moderate injuries to Taupō Hospital.

The road reopened about 10.45am.





Here’s the truck in the drink Lake Taupo. State highway 1 is still closed in both directions pic.twitter.com/P8RCC8q6Vq — courtney lambert 🇺🇦 (@cjlambert) November 6, 2022











