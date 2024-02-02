Chloe Swarbrick stands in hopes to replace James Shaw as Green party co-leader. Greta Thunberg has her charges dropped and children all around country are feeling the cost of living as families go without.

The main highway out of Wellington has fully reopened after a crash blocked northbound lanes this morning, but motorists are being warned to expect delays.

State Highway 1′s Johnsonville Porirua Motorway closed between Glenside and Tawa about 8.30am after a vehicle rolled.

The vehicle’s sole occupant wasn’t seriously injured, police said.

Diversions were set up before a single northbound lane was opened about 9.10am.

However, all lanes were now open, NZTA Waka Kotahi Wellington tweeted at 10am.

“SH1 has fully reopened between Glenside and Tawa. Continue to expect residual northbound delays between Johnsonville and Tawa as residual congestion eases.”

FINAL UPDATE 10AM

SH1 has fully RE-OPENED between Glenside and Tawa. Continue to expect residual northbound delays between Johnsonville and Tawa as residual congestion eases. ^CS https://t.co/TnfWxc1ozz — Waka Kotahi NZTA Wellington (@WakaKotahiWgtn) February 2, 2024

Southbound lanes were unaffected and remained open through this morning’s incident.



















