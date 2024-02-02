The main highway out of Wellington has fully reopened after a crash blocked northbound lanes this morning, but motorists are being warned to expect delays.
State Highway 1′s Johnsonville Porirua Motorway closed between Glenside and Tawa about 8.30am after a vehicle rolled.
The vehicle’s sole occupant wasn’t seriously injured, police said.
Diversions were set up before a single northbound lane was opened about 9.10am.
However, all lanes were now open, NZTA Waka Kotahi Wellington tweeted at 10am.
“SH1 has fully reopened between Glenside and Tawa. Continue to expect residual northbound delays between Johnsonville and Tawa as residual congestion eases.”
Southbound lanes were unaffected and remained open through this morning’s incident.