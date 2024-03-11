State Highway 1 Hamilton closed due to fire: Southbound lanes from Koura to Wairere ramps affected

Part of State Highway 1 in Hamilton was closed due to a scrub fire this afternoon.
New Zealand Transport Agency (NTZA) Waka Kotahi said southbound lanes on SH1C were closed between the Koura and Wairere Dr exits at 2.20pm.
Motorists should allow extra time for a detour through Burbush and Baerstock.
Northbound lanes remained open.
Fire and Emergency NZ said the fire was in Burbush.
Crews from Te Rapa, Chartwell and the Hamilton Volunteer Brigade were called to the scene at 1.11pm. One fire truck remained at the scene dampening hot spots at 2.30pm.