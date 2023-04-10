Voyager 2022 media awards
State Highway 1 blocked near Taupō by falling tree, traffic queues building

State Highway 1 is blocked near Taupō by a large fallen tree, which is causing significant delays for motorists.

Police received a report of a tree blocking SH1 at Wairakei about 5pm.

“There are no reports of injuries. It is reported the northbound lane is blocked. Enquiries are ongoing.”

A motorist told the Herald the incident has occurred about five kilometres out of Taupō.

“The link road is blocked due to a 60-foot tree that’s fallen across both lanes,” he said.

The man said he turned around to avoid the building traffic.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand are also responding to the scene and say “traffic is building up”.

