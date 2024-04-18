SH1 near Taupō has been closed after a logging truck rolled, blocking the road. Photo / Chris Graham

SH1 near Taupō has been closed after a logging truck rolled, blocking the road. Photo / Chris Graham

A major highway alongside Lake Taupō has been closed after a logging truck rolled, blocking the road.

Police responded to reports of the crash on State Highway 1 in Hatepe at 4.15pm.

“No injuries have been reported,” police said.

An image of the crash supplied to the Herald shows the logging truck blocking both sides of SH1, with debris scattered around the vehicle.

SH1 near Taupō has been closed after a logging truck rolled, blocking the road. Photo / Chris Graham

Police said the road remains closed and diversions are in place around the Western Bays.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.”