StarJam charity closes due to funding woes

By RNZ

StarJam, a charity for children with disabilities, has closed, saying it cannot secure ongoing funding.

Earlier this year, the charity – which gave young people with disabilities free opportunities in music, dance and performance – raised $165,000 in an emergency appeal. But its financial problems continued and in October, it scaled back its services.

StarJam’s board of trustees announced on Wednesday night that it had laid off its workers and immediately ceased all its workshops and programmes.

“This is a heartbreaking decision, but it is the only responsible course of action given the financial instability,” chief executive Gilli Sinclair said.