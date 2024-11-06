Advertisement
New Zealand

StarJam charity closes due to funding woes

RNZ
2 mins to read
By RNZ

StarJam, a charity for children with disabilities, has closed, saying it cannot secure ongoing funding.

Earlier this year, the charity – which gave young people with disabilities free opportunities in music, dance and performance – raised $165,000 in an emergency appeal. But its financial problems continued and in October, it scaled back its services.

StarJam’s board of trustees announced on Wednesday night that it had laid off its workers and immediately ceased all its workshops and programmes.

“This is a heartbreaking decision, but it is the only responsible course of action given the financial instability,” chief executive Gilli Sinclair said.

“We are incredibly grateful for the support from our Jammers, staff, volunteers, and donors over the years.”

She said despite efforts to reduce costs and diversify revenue, the charity faced persistent financial challenges and was unable to secure the ongoing funding needed to continue.

Rising operational expenses and limited funding options left it unable to sustain its work.

The liquidation process would begin once interim liquidators were appointed by the court, expected early next week, Sinclair said.

Employee entitlements, as well as the claims of all other creditors, would be determined at that time.

- RNZ

Save

