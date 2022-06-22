Star hunt, fireworks and art: How Pōneke Wellington will celebrate Matariki this weekend

Ngā Taritari o Matariki (the Winds of Matariki). Video / Supplied

Star spotting, art exhibitions and fireworks are just some of the ways Wellington City Council is inviting people to celebrate Matariki this weekend.

It's the first time the holiday has been included as a national public holiday, and the capital is going all out with ways to mark the start of a new year.

Crystal Jones, the design team leader for the Matariki exhibition at Te Papa told the Herald there's no right or wrong way to celebrate the holiday.

"The most important thing is celebrating Matariki time with your whanau. it's all about coming together, remembering the past and looking to the future."

Matariki is the Māori name for the cluster of stars which rises in the midwinter and heralds the new year. Jones says it's a chance to remember those who have passed in the last year, enjoying the present time with your family, and look forward to what's to come in the next year.

"The holiday is maturanga Māori, its Māori knowledge, indigenous knowledge – so this holiday is really respecting that, and getting all of Aotearoa to understand they can be part of it as well."

To celebrate the holiday, Wellington City Council has a weekend full of events, kicking off on Thursday with the beginning of Ahi Kā - an immersive exhibition at Te Papa and along the waterfront.

The walk-through exhibit includes projections, performances, fire and light and encourages people to honour the culture and heritage of Matariki, as well as the community.

Ahi Kā will run from Thursday to Sunday between the hours of 6pm and 9pm.

On Friday, there will be a fireworks display along the Waterfront, with food trucks present to cater to any cravings Wellingtonians might have. The display begins at 7.15pm, and postponement days are on Saturday or Sunday.

There is also a Haha Whetū or star search. Ten stars have been painted in different locations around Wellington, for the 10 stars which make up the Matariki cluster. The locations range from Owhiro Bay through to Karori Cemetery, and further details on how to find them are here.