Stafford Rd offramp closed after unexplained death in Northcote Pt

Chris Marriner
NZ Herald·
Stafford Rd offramp on Auckland’s Northern Motorway is closed while police investigate the unexplained death of a man this afternoon.

Police said a man was found unconscious by a member of the public in the North Shore suburb of Northcote Pt this afternoon.

He was found close to the Motorway Policing Centre at the entrance to a walkway between Stafford Rd and Alfred St.

A member of the public flagged down a police unit and medical assistance was immediately provided but the man died at the scene.

Police say inquiries are now under way to establish what happened and how the man ended up there.

The nearby Stafford Rd offramp is closed while a scene examination is done.

Police would like to hear from anyone in the area who saw anything in the lead up to officers arriving at the scene.

Anyone with information can contact 105 using the reference number P061837652.

