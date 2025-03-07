Stafford Rd offramp on Auckland’s Northern Motorway is closed while police investigate the unexplained death of a man this afternoon.
Police said a man was found unconscious by a member of the public in the North Shore suburb of Northcote Pt this afternoon.
He was found close to the Motorway Policing Centre at the entrance to a walkway between Stafford Rd and Alfred St.
A member of the public flagged down a police unit and medical assistance was immediately provided but the man died at the scene.