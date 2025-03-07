Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Stafford Rd offramp on Auckland’s Northern Motorway is closed while police investigate the unexplained death of a man this afternoon.

Police said a man was found unconscious by a member of the public in the North Shore suburb of Northcote Pt this afternoon.

He was found close to the Motorway Policing Centre at the entrance to a walkway between Stafford Rd and Alfred St.

A member of the public flagged down a police unit and medical assistance was immediately provided but the man died at the scene.